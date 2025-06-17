A “large amount of cash” was stolen during a late-night break-in at Seniors fish and chip shop in Thornton.

The burglary happened between 10pm and 11.30pm on Sunday at the popular chippy on Fleetwood Road North.

Three men entered the premises and took off with what’s described as a “large amount of cash”.

Three men are wanted after a 'large amount of cash' was stolen from Seniors chippy in Thornton | Lancashire Police

Officers today released CCTV images of three men they wanted to identify as part of their investigation.

Descriptions of the three men were also released:

Suspect 1: Around 5ft 10in tall, roughly 12 stone, with short hair. He wore orange trainers and a black tracksuit.

Suspect 2: Taller and heavier than the first, about 14 to 15 stone, also with short hair, wearing a blue coat and black trousers.

Suspect 3: The shortest of the group, with his hood up, wearing a blue coat, black trainers, and carrying a Foot Asylum bag.

Anyone who recognises the men or has information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting LC-20250616-0806.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.