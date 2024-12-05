Three men arrested after police investigate reports of cannabis farm in Clifton Drive, Blackpool
Three men were arrested after police investigated reports a building in Blackpool was being used as a cannabis farm.
Police were called to reports a building on Clifton Drive was in the process of being set-up for a cannabis growth on November 26.
Electricity North West to make the electricity supply safe.
On December 2, officers attended the same building and three men were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
They were later released with no further action.
One of the men, aged 36, was transferred to the immigration services, Lancashire Police said.