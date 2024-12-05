Three men arrested after police investigate reports of cannabis farm in Clifton Drive, Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 17:53 BST
Three men were arrested after police investigated reports a building in Blackpool was being used as a cannabis farm.

Police were called to reports a building on Clifton Drive was in the process of being set-up for a cannabis growth on November 26.

Most Popular

Electricity North West to make the electricity supply safe.

Police investigated reports a building on Clifton Drive in Blackpool was being used as a cannabis farmplaceholder image
Police investigated reports a building on Clifton Drive in Blackpool was being used as a cannabis farm | Contributed

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On December 2, officers attended the same building and three men were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

They were later released with no further action.

One of the men, aged 36, was transferred to the immigration services, Lancashire Police said.

Related topics:Blackpool PoliceLancashire PoliceBlackpoolPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice