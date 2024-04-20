Breaking
Firefighters rush out to tackle blaze at the Sunny Days tanning studio in the centre of Blackpool
Firefighters have been called out to a blaze at a tanning studio in central Blackpool
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three fire engines are currently in attendance at the Sunny Days tanning studio, on the corner of Manchester Road and Caunce Street.
A local resident said: “The fire now appears under control now but Caunce Street remains closed off between Manchester Road and Devonshire Road lights.”
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.