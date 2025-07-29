Three fire engines and a water tower tackle blaze at the Nook in Staining

Three fire engines alongside a water tower tackled an open fire for nearly five hours.

At 15.45 on yesterday, three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham along with a water tower from Skelmersdale attended a fire in the open on The Nook, Staining.

Firefighters are using two hose reel jets and a ground monitor to extinguish the fire.

It is unknown what caused the fire and whether or not an investigation is underway.
| Sussex World

Crews were in attendance for four and half hours.

It has not been revealed what caused the fire, whether it was started deliberately and if an investigation is underway.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue have been approached for further comment on the matter.

