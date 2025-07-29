Three fire engines alongside a water tower tackled an open fire for nearly five hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 15.45 on yesterday, three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham along with a water tower from Skelmersdale attended a fire in the open on The Nook, Staining.

Firefighters are using two hose reel jets and a ground monitor to extinguish the fire.

It is unknown what caused the fire and whether or not an investigation is underway. | Sussex World

Crews were in attendance for four and half hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has not been revealed what caused the fire, whether it was started deliberately and if an investigation is underway.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue have been approached for further comment on the matter.