Three drivers arrested for drug driving in Preston, Catterall and Singleton

Three drivers have been arrested by the same Lancashire Police highways officers after being found to be driving under the influence of drugs.

The officers from the 'T3 Tac Ops' made their first arrest at the Windy Harbour traffic lights on Garstang Road near Singleton at 1am.

The Mercedes was stopped in Preston and the driver was arrested. Credit: Lancs Road Police

A tactical stop was made on a silver Renault Clio by the officers. They discovered the driver to be allegedly 'heavily' under the influence of cannabis and a female passenger was also in the vehicle.

Lancs Road Police tweeted: "The driver found it difficult to stand and talk. Colleagues from the armed response vehicle made sure the female passenger got home safely." The Renault was seized by police.

Shortly after, the same officers made another arrest on Garstang Road in Preston when a silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class was stopped at 5am. Following a roadside drugs test the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis and had their car seized.

The officers then made another arrest on the A6 in Catterall shortly after 6am when the driver of a silver Ford Fiesta was found to have tested positive for cannabis and cocaine. The driver was arrested for the offence and the Fiesta was seized.