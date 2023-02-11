Three casualties taken to hospital after fire crews attend Blackpool house fire on Talbot Road
Firefighters have rescued three casualties from a house fire in Blackpool.
By Hannah Bridgeman
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 10:28am
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene on Talbot Road at 3.30am on Saturday morning, February 11.
Three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended attended the scene, using six breathing apparatus and three hose reels to extinguish the fire.
Crews rescued three casualties and handed them over into the care of North West Ambulance Service.
The extent of their injuries is not known.
Emergency services remained at the scene as of 10am.