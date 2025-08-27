Thousands of runners flooded Blackpool’s Promenade on Wednesday August 27 for the Night Run, a 7.5km charity event under the raising vital funds for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

A record 4,000 people have signed up to tackle the 7.5km route under the town’s famous Illuminations, organisers confirmed with all places now allocated.

The free to enter fun run sets off from the Comedy Carpet outside the Tower and heads north along the Promenade to the junction with Red Bank Road before returning to the Tower headland.

Thousands run the Promenade for charity Night Run. | (Credit: National World)

Runners will receive chip timing, a finisher’s medal and a personalised race number with participants asked to raise a minimum of £30 in sponsorship or make a one-off donation to Brian House.

Festivities begin in the early evening: live entertainment got under way from 6.30pm and an event info point was open for participants needing assistance.

Organisers listed the official race start as 8.30pm, although build-up activity will begin much earlier.

Spectators were encouraged to arrive in good time to catch the pre-race atmosphere.

Thousands run the Promenade for charity Night Run | (Credit: National World)

Before the start, runners and guests will heard from Caroline Dempsey, whose daughter was cared for by Brian House before she died a few years ago.

Caroline will gave a personal account after losing her daughter Olivia and how the hospice had an important impact, offering a poignant reminder of the families supported by the Fylde coast’s only children’s hospice.

Caroline Dempsey said: “We’ve been taking part in the Brian House Night Run for many years.

“Sadly, in October 2020 our daughter Olivia was diagnosed with a brain tumour and needed the support of Brian House. To see so many people coming together for this cause is truly amazing.

“It means the world to us, knowing that events like this help Brian House continue supporting families who need them. I think everyone can be proud of the runners.

“The Night Run has always been special, but it feels even more meaningful when you’re running for someone you love.”

Since its launch, the Night Run has become a late-summer fixture in Blackpool’s events calendar drawing thousands of participants and raising significant funds to help Brian House continue its specialist care for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

The event is organised by Trinity Hospice in partnership with Brian House.