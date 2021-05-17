'Thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes and tobacco' stolen from Tesco lorry travelling to Blackpool

The theft took place as the HGV was travelling along the A585 Fleetwood Road at around 10am on Friday, May 14.

At some point between the Shell Garage close to Greenhalgh Lane and the Windy Harbour lights, the driver of the HGV stopped to let a vehicle turn.

It is at this point officers believe the offenders broke into the lorry via the back doors.

They then took off with thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes and tobacco, police said.

DC Eleanor Jewell, from Blackpool CID, said: "The thieves had the audacity to break into this wagon whilst it was on its way to drop off stock to Tesco, on a really busy road.

"Someone must have seen something."

If you think you witnessed the incident unfold, or you have any dash cam footage, call 101 quoting incident reference number 394 of May 14.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

