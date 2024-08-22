Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 80,000 trips have been made on Blackpool's £23m new tramway extension in the first two months since its launch on June 12.

Latest figures from Blackpool Council have revealed the number of journeys starting or ending at the new tram terminal, alongside the Holiday Inn Hotel which opened on May 1.

The new tramway terminal | Blackpool Council

Jane Cole, managing director of Blackpool Transport, which is owned by the council, said: "The new tram stop at Blackpool North Station has proved popular since opening in June this year.

"In the last four weeks alone, customers travelling from the North Station tram stop have accounted for almost 5 per cent of all customer journeys along the tramway.

"We have also seen an increase in customers travelling from the Cleveleys and Fleetwood areas, which is likely due to residents in these areas now being able to travel directly to North Station for onward journeys by train.

"As ever, with positive projects such as the tramway extension, we will continue to monitor travel patterns and customer feedback to improve the service that we offer.

"Already, following feedback in a recent customer survey, we are introducing an improved tram timetable from Sunday, September 1. The new timetable will increase the frequency of trams at North Station to every 15 minutes during the daytime for journeys towards both Fleetwood and Starr Gate."

The track was extended up Talbot Road to link North Pier with North Station following a £100m investment in the tramway system which was relaunched with the modern fleet of Flexity trams in April 2012. Two new trams have been added to the fleet to operate the additional service to North Station.