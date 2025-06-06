I volunteer at The Harbour and it's the best thing I've ever done

Thousands of volunteers across the country are being celebrated this Volunteers' Week, and here in Blackpool one name stands out - meet Samuel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since moving from Aberdeen to Blackpool last year, Samuel has been quietly making a big impact as a volunteer at The Harbour, Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust’s mental health hospital.

As part of the Trust’s dining buddy and befriending programme, Samuel generously gives up his time three days a week supporting older patients living with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samuel said: “I find volunteering so rewarding, I always want to make people smile and bring joy to them and I feel fortunate that through volunteering I’m able to do that.

“I’ve always enjoyed spending time with people and have long admired the older generation, especially their goodwill, advice, and prayers, which I experienced growing up in Nigeria. So I’m not surprised I’ve found myself working with older adults.”

Samuel at the Harbour. | NHS

Samuel volunteers between six and nine hours each visit. As a dining buddy, he helps serve meals, supports patients with making food choices, and even cuts up food to make it easier to eat.

His tea trolley rounds also ensure everyone stays hydrated and connected, but it’s the role of befriender that has really captured his heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether he’s playing dominoes, watching TV with patients, helping in arts and crafts sessions or simply sitting and chatting, Samuel brings genuine companionship to a place where connection is so vital.

He says volunteering has given him something just as valuable in return - time for meaningful conversations.

He said: “I’ve worked in care settings before, but volunteering gives you the freedom to truly listen. You hear stories about holidays, about family, about love. These memories matter, they’re precious.”

Samuel’s passion and dedication exemplify the spirit of volunteering. He brings warmth, care, and connection to every patient he meets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward Manager at The Harbour, Michelle Hawkins said: “Samuel is invaluable to our ward, he is consistent and reliable and he always has a big smile on his face.”

The Harbour | National World

Samuel is just one of over 71,000 people across the NHS who collectively donated more than 6.4 million hours of their time this past year.

Volunteer Coordinator, Darren Harris said: “We would like to say an enormous thank you to all our volunteers. The support you give us is truly appreciated and the impact you have on patients, families and colleagues is immeasurable.”

LSCft have a variety of other volunteer roles across the trust including activity support volunteers, meet and greet volunteers, peer support volunteers, admin support volunteers, Grow Your Own and friends and family test volunteers.

To find out how you can get involved, visit: www.lscft.nhs.uk.