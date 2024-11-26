Thousands of illicit tobacco products seized from shops | Third party

Thousands of illicit tobacco products have been seized from two shops in Blackpool.

Officers from Blackpool’s Neighbourhood Policing Team and Blackpool Council's Trading Standards Service conducted visits to premises on Bond Street and Lytham Road in a joint operation.

On Bond Street, 2,391 packets of cigarettes and 519 pouches of hand rolling tobacco, with an estimated value of just over £14,000, were seized from a shop.

On Lytham Road, 420 packets of cigarettes and 24 pouches of hand rolling tobacco, with an estimated value of £2,300, were also seized.

The illicit tobacco products, if sold as genuine, would be worth more than double.

Sergeant Paul Regan, from Blackpool Police, said: "This is another great result working in partnership with Trading Standards.

"We have a strong relationship with our partners, which allows for all resources to be put to good use to protect vulnerable people and help disrupt the sale of illegal tobacco."

John Blackledge, Blackpool Council Director of Community and Environmental Services, said: “This is a great result for Blackpool’s Council’s Trading Standards team and the Neighbourhood Policing team.

“Not only is it illegal to sell this tobacco but there is also a high risk of these products causing serious harm to the health of residents and visitors.

“I am delighted at the success of this targeted operation as it sends out a clear message of zero tolerance, and we will vigorously continue to disrupt the sale of these products.

“Appropriate enforcement action will be taken against anyone involved in the sale and supply of illicit tobacco.”