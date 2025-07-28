Thornton site adjacent to 158 new homes is environmentally cleaned up

The Eccleston Homes development is on land north of Bourne Way | Google

A developer behind 158 new homes in Thornton says two conditions on its successful application - relating to the cleaning up of nearby landfill site - have been successfully met.

Eccleston Homes was granted planning permission to build the houses on land north of Bourne Way in 2023, subject to a large number of conditions.

Some of these related to ‘remediation’ of a site north of the homes where a former landfill site, containing various contaminants including asbestos, was sited.

The developer has recently lodged an application with Wyre planners, seeking approval from the council to acknowledge both conditions have now been discharged.

Betts Geo, a firm which provides ‘geoenvironmental solutions’ to the construction industry, were commissioned by Eccleston Homes to produce a Landfill Clean Cover Document detailing the remediation work within the former landfill area.

Betts Geo said in its report, sent to Wyre council’s planning portal as part of the documentation: “A number of elevated contaminants (heavy metals, TPH’s, PAH’s and asbestos) were identified in the former landfill area to the north of site.

“Due to the contamination encountered in the former landfill area (including the positive asbestos at 3.241% quantification), and the area being designated as POS on the proposed layout, it is proposed that a 1000mm cover system be implemented in this area to protect site end users.

“As the positive asbestos was located at 2.50mbgl in WS3, no delineation and validation works will be required as long as significant cut and fill exercises don’t bring the asbestos within 1m of surface.

“This has been agreed with both the local Contaminated Land Officer/Environmental Health Officer and the Environment Agency in advance. Groundworks proposals for the landfill area involve excavating the material and consolidating it within its own space.

“Areas of cut are proposed in limited areas of the former landfill area.

“Where areas are to be cut, the material will be excavated, re-graded and clean sub soil and topsoils from the remaining site area brought over to replace (and provide suitable cover over the landfill).

A further condition was discharged via Geo Bett, this relating to Ground Gas.

The report stated: “Slightly elevated carbon dioxide close or greater than 5% (but less than 10% v/v – max value of 8.7% v/v) was noted in WS01, WS02, WS03 (landfill area) despite no or very low flow rates.

“Slightly depleted oxygen was also encountered in the landfill area. No houses are proposed within the former landfill area and all new infrastructure (drainage/roads) will be within the existing natural site areas or those where the landfill material is replaced.

“Additional gas monitoring wells were installed along the northern boundary upon the extent of proposed development. These are shown below. “

The plans to build houses on the site came to national attention two years ago after there were complaints that part of the building site threatened to disrupt a site of archaeological interest.

This site showcases evidence of both Iron Age settlement and Roman occupation. The excavation has revealed remains of roundhouses, ditches, and various artifacts like ceramics and pottery, including Iron Age bowls and Roman pottery.