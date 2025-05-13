The Tavern at the Mill in Thornton is serving doggie-friendly ice cream | Joseph Holt

It might be tempting to treat your dog to a scoop of ice cream after a hot walk on Blackpool beach– but this cooling treat might actually pose a risk to their health .

However, the Tavern at the Mill in Thornton is ensuring its canine customers can safely enjoy rewarding refreshments too– by introducing dog-friendly ice cream at many of their venues.

The frozen desserts have been specially formulated for four-legged friends – giving owners the reassurance their pets can scoop up a portion without worrying it may affect their health

Regular ice cream may not be suitable for dogs since it can contain ingredients which could contribute to potential health issues. For example, after dogs can be intolerant to dairy products since they may lose the enzyme required to digest lactose after they have been weaned.

The Tavern at the Mill is owned by Manchester-based brewery who has introduced the dog friendly initiative and which owns pubs across Blackpool, Lancashire and the North West.

Brendan Corder, Food Operations Manager for Joseph Holt, said: “ Our pubs pride themselves in being dog friendly - and with summer now upon us, what better way to ensure our four legged customers enjoy their visits even more than by being served a lovely bowl of ice cream. As a brewery we are often told by our customers how much they love being able to bring their dogs into our pubs and we`re so glad there is now a lovely treat available to them as well.”

This little dog i enjoying the pooch-friendly ice cream | Joseph Holt

The trend for dog-friendly pubs and restaurants in the UK is on the rise. A recent survey revealed that 79% of dog owners consider dog-friendly pubs and restaurants essential when booking a staycation

The ice cream made by Jude`s ice cream company, is a combination of strawberry, apple and banana flavoured fruit purees. It is also plant based while 5% of sales go to support the work of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Joseph Holt have also introduced a doggie Sunday dinner to the menus of their food houses – featuring a mouthwatering bowl of meat, vegetables and Yorkshire pudding (and followed by a serving of the doggie ice cream!)

The Joseph Holt brewery was founded in Manchester by weaver`s son Joseph Holt in 1849. It now runs 127 pubs across Lancashire and the North West. It recently celebrated its 175th anniversary by raising over £710266 for Manchester`s Christie Hospital. And as the company looks to the future, catering for its dog-owning customers is a must.