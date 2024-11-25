Thornton man who used 3D printer to make handgun jailed
Jordan Brown, 25, used parts from a 3D printer and other materials to build a viable firearm.
It was discovered when police carried out a warrant at his home on Devonshire Avenue in June.
The firearm was wrapped in a t-shirt in a wardrobe in Brown’s bedroom.
Ammunition was found also inside the firearm when it was being made safe by armed response officers at the house.
Two 3D printers were found during the search – one in the kitchen and the other in an outbuilding in the back garden.
Brown was sentenced to five years and two months in prison when he appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday (November 22).
He had pleaded guilty to manufacturing and possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Det Sgt Vicki Speak of Lancashire Police, said: “We welcome the sentence imposed on Jordan Brown for manufacturing the firearm.
“The weapon was tested and found to be viable.
“Despite being manufactured with parts from a 3D printer, the harm which the weapon could cause was catastrophic.
“Lancashire Police will not tolerate the manufacturing and possession of any kind of weapons.”