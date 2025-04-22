Thornton man among five Lancashire folk honoured by King

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pensioner from Thornton and five others from across Lancashire have been honoured by His Majesty the King in a ceremony in Durham Cathedral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Pilkington, nominated by his parish priest at Christ Church on Meadow Avenue, was joined by other senior citizens from Darwen, Clitheroe, Foulridge, Ellel and Salesbury for the annual presentation of Maundy Money just before the Easter weekend

Every year the current Monarch distributes purses of special coins to a selected number of men and women aged 70 or over on Maundy Thursday, to mark their many years of Christian service to their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Pilkinton (pictured far left with the group) was among five Lancashire recipients presented with the Maundy Money at Durham Cathedral | Third party

The number of people chosen always matches the age of the Monarch so this year there were 76 men and 76 women. HM The Queen was also in attendance at Durham Cathedral.

The recipients are proposed for the ceremonial honour by people from their local Diocese (in this case Blackburn Diocese, The Church of England in Lancashire) and the service is usually held in a different Cathedral each year; although sometimes it takes place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor.A

Along with Tom, the other recipients were John East from United Reformed Church in Darwen; Captain Elizabeth Smith of the Salvation Army in Clitheroe; Barbara Wilkinson from St Michael and All Angels’ Church in Foulridge, near Pendle; Marjorie Odor from St John’s Church in Ellel, near Lancaster; and Keith Thompson of St Peter’s Salesbury, near Blackburn.In the ancient ceremony dating back centuries last Thursday, King Charles III gave each recipient two purses: one red and one white.

The red purse contained ordinary money that, in olden times, was given in place of food and clothing.The white purse contained the actual Maundy coins, which are silver and worth the same number of pence as the monarch's age. The coins are legal tender produced by the Royal Mint, but are usually kept as keepsakes. Maundy money is struck in denominations of one, two, three and four pence. The Christian ceremony is inspired by Jesus Christ's commandment to love and serve others, as read in the Gospel of John.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Pilkinson was nominted by his parih prist at Christchurch, Thornton | Third party

Tom was nominated by Rev. Damian Platt for his thirty plus years as a Lay Reader at Christ Church.

He served in a multitude of positions at the church and in the wider community, notably as a scout leader and a member of Blackpool Victoria Hospital chaplaincy team. He retired in 1989, and still officiates at services in his position as a Lay Reader. Twice a month, Tom and his late wife would visit a local rest home, often visiting residents much younger than himself.

He faithfully officiated at and preached at Church services on a Sunday, especially the weekly Evensong.

Tom said: “My first reaction was one of complete surprise. I saw by the postmark on the envelope – ‘Buckingham Palace’ and the royal crest … and reading it three times before I opened it … that it was no hoax!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom and Anne were married in 1949, their marriage lasted 62 years and the couple had two sons. He had a career as a police officer and then as a teacher.

Rev. Damian Platt says of Tom: “Tom has been a true servant. He speaks clearly of his own conversion many decades ago - a conversion by which the resurrection of Christ Jesus was the clincher for his faith. Sermon after sermon I have heard come back to this point, of how important the resurrection is. “