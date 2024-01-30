Thornton Cleveleys resident in need of oxygen therapy following house fire
One person has had to receive oxygen therapy following a house fire in Thornton Cleveleys last night (Monday, January 29).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended a domestic building fire on Gaskell Crescent in Thornton Cleveleys at 7:11pm on Monday, night.
Firefighters used a positive pressure ventilation unit, lighting and small tools to extinguish the fire and were in attendance for approximately one hour.
Crews also administered oxygen therapy to one person who was then handed over to the care of North West Ambulance Service.