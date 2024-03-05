Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for trying to bring £1m worth of cocaine into the UK hidden in table.

Scott Brown was arrested in August after a parcel addressed to his Lancashire home from Costa Rica was x-rayed at London Heathrow and found to contain 11kg of the drug, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Brown, 31, of Bancroft Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys was jailed for seven years and six months for conspiring to import cocaine into the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old admitted conspiring to import drugs on 3 January.

Brown, of Bancroft Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys, and was jailed for seven and a half years at Preston Crown Court.

Det Sgt Jamie Illingworth from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit said it was a "sophisticated criminal operation".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The evidence extracted from his mobile phone involved hours of painstaking detective work, and was crucial in bringing him to justice," he said,