A Lancashire church, it’s former presbytery and surrounding land has gone up for sale -and it could be perfect for redevelopment.

The former St Nicolas Owen church in Raikes Road, Thornton, is being made available by the Lancaster R.C. Diocesan Trustees, who want offers in the region of £600,000.

The church and four-bedroomed detached house, which were built in the 1970s, have not been occupied for some time and are said to both “require significant general repair and refurbishment”, according to agent Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast.

Alternatively, the plot - which measures 1.2 acres - could be considered potentially suitable for development purposes - but that would be dependant on several issues being overcome.

Issues

The agent said redevelopment would be subject to planning permission being obtained and subject to a vehicular right of way across the land for the benefit of the landowners to the east of the site. There’s also a Restrictive Covenant in place. The agent adds: “The vendor is intending to deal with all issues regarding a Restrictive Covenant currently attached to the site regarding future use of the land and buildings. “

The former presbytery at St Nicolas Owen, Thornton | Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast/Rightmove

As it stands, the house comes with cental heating, a garage and drive, and the church features toilets, a hall, kitchen, storeroom, sacristy and entrance area. The land is said to be relatively flat but uneven in parts, with no graveyard in the vicinity.