This unusual weather phenomenon is set to dump TORRENTIAL rain on Blackpool TODAY

Heavy rain is forecast for Blackpool from noon today due to a not often seen weather phenomenon.

A ‘squall line’ is set to pass over the region bringing an intense burst of torrential rain and strong winds.

A squall line is a thin band of intense rainfall and high winds which sometimes forms ahead of a cold front.

The phenomenon can sometimes lead to frequent lightning, tornadoes and waterspouts.

It is also known as a quasi-linear convective system.

The line of bad weather is running down the length of the country and is moving from west to east.

The worst of the weather should begin to clear from around 6pm tonight.