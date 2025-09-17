This should never have happened - that poor man just needed somewhere safe to sleep
The man, aged in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to the park early on Monday morning.
Floral tributes have been placed next to the fatal branch which snapped during strong winds and struck the man as he was sleeping inside his tent at around 5am.
He was described as a “sound bloke” by local resident Mark Thornton, who spoke to him while walking his dog in the park the day before his shocking death.
“It’s very sad,” said Mark. “He seemed to be a sound bloke and didn't appear to be a drug user either.
“Unfortunately, I didn't catch his name but he was very fond of my dog Rex and said he once owned a Cockapoo.
“Sadly, he moved his tent to the tree that night to be next to a larger tent which had been there for around 5 days.”
Lancashire Police said the man’s next of kin have been traced and informed of his death.
Blackpool Council said no issues had previously been identified with the tree, which had been ‘visually inspected’ on a monthly basis.
The council confirmed to The Gazette that no concerns were raised about the specimen either during its recent inspections, nor in the last town-wide tree survey, which took place back in 2022.
Lancashire Police said the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “We follow the National Tree Safety Group’s risk management approach to tree management. Our last town-wide tree survey was carried out in 2022. The next survey is planned for 2026.
“Visual tree assessments are carried out every month in areas of high footfall. If any elevated signs of risk are identified, appropriate action is taken.
“We are awaiting further information to understand the circumstances that led to [the man killed on Monday] sleeping in the park. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly sad time.”