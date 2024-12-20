3 . Morecambe beach

Morecambe beach is a little quieter these days than in its early 1900's heyday, but there's still arcades, shops, fish and chip shops and ice cream parlours along the seafront.According to thebeachguide.co.uk "there is no lifeguard cover and visitors need to beware of the dangers in the area. Incredibly fast tides, quicksand and other hazards make it dangerous to stray far out into the bay."Dogs are banned from the beach from the start of May to the end of September, but are allowed on the promenade if on leads. | NW Photo: Kelvin Stuttard