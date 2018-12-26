This map shows which Blackpool streets will be submerged if sea levels rise

An interactive map highlighting the potentially devastating effects of global warming to the world's coastlines has provided a scary insight into the potential future of Blackpool.

Developed by Climate Central, an independent organisation of leading scientists and journalists, the interactive tool known as Surging Seas allows users to input their hometown and observe the impact a rise in temperature could have on sea levels.

Large portions of Blackpool could be threatened by rising sea levels according to Climate Central (Photo: Climate Central)

At the Paris agreement 194 states and the European Union signed an agreement which would set the long-term goal of keeping temperature rises down to 2C - despite these measures the rise could still see large parts of Blackpool submerged by rising sea levels.

According to Climate Central a 2C rise in temperature would see the town's Promenade and iconic tower lost to the sea.

Meanwhile the majority of Bloomfield Road could become permanently waterlogged, according to Climate Central's forecasts, while Central Drive Park, Waterloo Road and Hawes Side Lane could all be overcome by the rising sea levels.

Elsewhere the Common Edge and Hawes Side neighbourhoods would both be devastated by Climate Central's forecasted sea level rises.

At current rates the world's temperature is set to rise to 3.8C by 2100, according to the Climate Action Tracker - this would cause even more devastation to Blackpool, according to the Surging Seas map.

A 4C rise in temperature would see the town's airport lost o the sea, while the South Shore area would be overwhelmed by the rising sea levels

Portions of Kingston, Milton Road and Winston Churchill Avenue are among the areas of Blackpool that would be spared by the floods.

'Rigorous research'

According to Climate Central their map "strives to provide accurate, clear and granular information about sea level rise and coastal flood hazards both locally and globally, today and tomorrow.

"Anchored in rigorous primary research, our work distinguishes itself by its user-friendly maps and tools, extensive datasets, and high-quality visual presentation.

"The program dedicates its efforts to helping citizens, communities, businesses, organisations, and governments at every level to understand the consequences of different carbon pathways and to navigate the shifting waters of our warming world."

You can check how your hometown and address would be affected with the Surging Seas map at choices.climatecentral.org