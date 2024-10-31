It’s nearly Bonfire Night - and one small village in Lancashire has been named among the very best in the country for celebrations.

A study has been conducted by JeffBet, analysing some of the best-reviewed bonfire events, considering adult ticket prices, free entry for children, and light quality to produce the ranking.

While the top spot went to Dunfermline and the Knockhill Racing Circuit firework display, the event at Lancashire’s Gisburne Park Estate in Gisburn, near Clitheroe, came in fifth place.

Fun for all ages is guaranteed at the bonfire and fireworks display at Gisburne Park Estate in Park Road, Gisburn. Photo: Gino Santa Maria

Researchers commented that it is in an area with the second-lowest light pollution on the list, meaning visibility is high at the North’s largest bonfire event. JeffBet said: “With a choreographed fireworks display and a live DJ afterparty, this is one of the biggest and best displays in the country.”

Details

The event at Gisburne Park Estate is the north's largest bonfire, hosted by Ribble FM and takes place on Saturday, November 2. There will be a firework display choreographed by Optimum Fireworks, food and drink by Hindelinis, and a live DJ afterparty featuring sax and percussion.

This year sees the introduction of a VIP area with private parking, prime stage views, a private gazebo, VIP bar to purchase drinks, and wood-fired pizzas for purchase. Don’t miss the sparkler area, fire dancers, bubble machine, and glitter station. Gates open at 3pm, bonfire at 6.30pm, fireworks at 7.30pm.

For more information and ticket prices, visit the website here.