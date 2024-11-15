This Lancashire driving test centre has been voted the easiest with nearly 60 per cent pass rate

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 10:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new report has ranked driving test centres in Lancashire based on their average pass rate and one city comes out on top.

Law Trucks has analysed the most popular driving test centres across the UK to reveal which are the easiest and hardest to pass at.

A place in Lancashire has claimed the top spot for passing your driving test with nearly a 60 per cent pass rate.A place in Lancashire has claimed the top spot for passing your driving test with nearly a 60 per cent pass rate.
A place in Lancashire has claimed the top spot for passing your driving test with nearly a 60 per cent pass rate. | Law Trucks

The findings have been compiled in their Driving Test Report. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Preston claimed the top spot with a 56.7 per cent pass rate.

Chorley came second with 56.2 per cent.

Heysham ranked third with 54.6 per cent.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Preston claimed the top spot with a 56.7 per cent pass rate for taking driving tests.Preston claimed the top spot with a 56.7 per cent pass rate for taking driving tests.
Preston claimed the top spot with a 56.7 per cent pass rate for taking driving tests. | UGC

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Nelson was fourth with 49.6 per cent.

In fifth place was Blackburn with Darwen with 46.9 per cent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

Blackpool was once again rated as the hardest place to pass with a score of 40.8 per cent.

The data around each test centre's pass rate in Lancashire was taken from the GOV.UK, which took an average from April 2023 – March 2024.

Related topics:Lancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice