A new report has ranked driving test centres in Lancashire based on their average pass rate and one city comes out on top.

Law Trucks has analysed the most popular driving test centres across the UK to reveal which are the easiest and hardest to pass at.

A place in Lancashire has claimed the top spot for passing your driving test with nearly a 60 per cent pass rate. | Law Trucks

The findings have been compiled in their Driving Test Report.

Preston claimed the top spot with a 56.7 per cent pass rate.

Chorley came second with 56.2 per cent.

Heysham ranked third with 54.6 per cent.

Preston claimed the top spot with a 56.7 per cent pass rate for taking driving tests. | UGC

Nelson was fourth with 49.6 per cent.

In fifth place was Blackburn with Darwen with 46.9 per cent.

Blackpool was once again rated as the hardest place to pass with a score of 40.8 per cent.

The data around each test centre's pass rate in Lancashire was taken from the GOV.UK, which took an average from April 2023 – March 2024.