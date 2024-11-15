This Lancashire driving test centre has been voted the easiest with nearly 60 per cent pass rate
Law Trucks has analysed the most popular driving test centres across the UK to reveal which are the easiest and hardest to pass at.
The findings have been compiled in their Driving Test Report.
Preston claimed the top spot with a 56.7 per cent pass rate.
Chorley came second with 56.2 per cent.
Heysham ranked third with 54.6 per cent.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Nelson was fourth with 49.6 per cent.
In fifth place was Blackburn with Darwen with 46.9 per cent.
Blackpool was once again rated as the hardest place to pass with a score of 40.8 per cent.
The data around each test centre's pass rate in Lancashire was taken from the GOV.UK, which took an average from April 2023 – March 2024.
