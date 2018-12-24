This is why you can now get free wifi when you visit Lytham Green all year round

Lytham Green is to now get wireless internet thanks to the organisers of the annual Lytham Festival.

From today people visiting the town’s Green will be able to log in to Lytham Festival free wifi all year round.

Lytham Green is getting connected thanks to Lytham Festival

In the past Lytham Festival has brought in satellite broadband providers each year but the connectivity has been poor. The permanent internet connection will be available throughout the year enabling people visiting the site to enjoy free internet access even when the Festival is not on.

Lytham Festival senior event manager Joe Robinson said: “It made absolute sense to install a permanent connection which enables the festival site to operate more efficiently. Of course, the bonus of this, is residents and visitors using the Green throughout the year also benefit from free internet access.”Allan Oldfield, Chief executive of Fylde Council, said: “I have no doubt this will also be warmly welcomed by the many thousands of people who visit Lytham Green every year.”