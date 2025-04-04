Breaking

This is why there was police activity in Blackpool's South Shore earlier today

By Richard Hunt
Published 4th Apr 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 13:40 BST
Police were seen out in numbers today on the seafront at South Shore, Blackpool, because they were following up leads on a missing person whose case was causing concern.

A number of police vehicles are in attendance close to the beach in the Starr Gate.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said of the incident, which had attracted the attention of members of the public: "It’s in relation to a missing person from Cheshire, but he may be in Blackpool, so we’re conducting enquiries in the area. “

