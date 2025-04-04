Breaking
This is why there was police activity in Blackpool's South Shore earlier today
Police were seen out in numbers today on the seafront at South Shore, Blackpool, because they were following up leads on a missing person whose case was causing concern.
A number of police vehicles are in attendance close to the beach in the Starr Gate.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said of the incident, which had attracted the attention of members of the public: "It’s in relation to a missing person from Cheshire, but he may be in Blackpool, so we’re conducting enquiries in the area. “
