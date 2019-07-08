This is why there was a heavy police presence at Marton cemetery yesterday

A woman driver has been arrested after causing damage at a Blackpool cemetary.

The 32-year-old woman from Lancaster was arrested for numerous offences after damaged was caused by the car she was driving at Marton Burial Ground.

Its unclear what damage has been caused (file photo)

Police said headstones have been damaged but it's unclear to what extent. The incident took place shortly before midday yesterday.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession of class B or C drugs, driving whilst disqualified. driving with no insurance and drug driving. She remains in custody.

More to follow.