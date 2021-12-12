This is why six fire engines have been at an incident at Blackpool Tower today

This morning, six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were deployed to Blackpool Tower following reports of smoke in the building.

Taking to Twitter two hours ago, Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed that there was full evacuation of the Tower, and no injuries had been reported.

Now, after firefighters have completed a full search of the building, Lancashire Fire and Rescue have identified the cause of smoke as being an electrical issues in the basement of a neighbouring property.

Today's incident at Blackpool Tower was over an electrical fault found in a neighbouring building.

Fire crews are now making up their equipment and are set to leave the scene shortly.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police also confirmed they had received a call at 11:30 am regarding smoke presence at Blackpool Tower, first appearing at around 10:15 am, however police did not attend the scene.