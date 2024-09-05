This is why police descended on Fleetwood Road this morning

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 5th Sep 2024, 12:32 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 12:33 BST

Several police vans descended upon Fleetwood Road earlier this morning.

The image which was sent in by a Gazette reader at 8.01am shows the vans parked up on Fleetwood Road, near Thistleton Lodge Care Home.

Police had tended to a road traffic collision. Thankfully no-one was injured and only the vehicles involved sustained damage.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said that it was a damage only RTC.

