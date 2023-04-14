News you can trust since 1873
This is why fire crews were called to Forshaws Hotel in Blackpool today

Four fire engines responded to an incident at a historic hotel in Blackpool on Friday morning (April 14).

By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Apr 2023, 18:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 18:58 BST

Emergency services were called after a fire alarm was activated at Forshaws Hotel – formerly the Clifton Hotel – in Talbot Square at approximately 6am.

Four fire engines attended but on inspection it turned out to be a false alarm as there were no signs of a fire on arrival.

“The alarm had been activated by dust on a convection heater,” a spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added.

Emergency services were called after a fire alarm was activated at Forshaws Hotel (Credit: Malcolm Sissons)
