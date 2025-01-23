This is why Blackpool Illuminations were on last night

By Richard Hunt
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 17:02 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 17:08 BST
Residents in Blackpool were puzzled when then the town’s famous Illuminations were suddenly switched on last night - three weeks after they were officially switched off.

The world renowned lights were switched off back on January 5 at 10.30pm and weren’t expected back on until late summer.

But last night they suddenly went on at 5.45pm and stayed on until 8pm, without any prior notification.

However, the mystery has now been solved - it was all down to a spot of filming for a TV series.

Blackpool's-world-famous-illuminations were unexpectedly switched on during Wednesday eveningBlackpool's-world-famous-illuminations were unexpectedly switched on during Wednesday evening
Blackpool's-world-famous-illuminations were unexpectedly switched on during Wednesday evening | Third party

A spokesman for Visit Blackpool, the council’s tourism arm, said: “The lights were on last night as we had some filming in the resort and the team requested and paid for the Illuminations to be on.

“The request came from Teen Mom UK, via True North Productions.”

A British spin-off of American series Teen Mom, It currently follows the lives of four British teenage mums who are trying to make it through motherhood.”

