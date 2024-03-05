This is why all mums have been banned from Iceland

All mums can't go to Iceland this weekend.
By Emma Downey
Published 5th Mar 2024, 18:46 GMT
A popular supermarket chain has banned all mums from entering its stores this weekend.

Iceland has decided that for Mother's Day on Sunday (March 10) all mums should instead put their feet up.

Iceland has banned mums from entering its stores on Mother's Day.
The Iceland post shared to Instagram read: "No mums this Sunday. It's a fact that mums go to Iceland, however, for one day only on Sunday 10th March, we're asking that they don't go to Iceland."

The post further joked that they would make a two minute exception if they needed emergency Yorkshire puddings, had ran out of toilet roll or needed a tub of ice-cream.

