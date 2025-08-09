The former Ferrari’s Country House Hotel reopens as Longridge House this weekend - with a whole new look and menu to try.

The venue, known for hosting weddings, celebrations, and for its restaurant, has undergone a major transformation after being bought by the family who run Elle R Leisure, who have a catalogue of grand and iconic venues throughout the North of England and Wales.

For months, work has taken place updating the facilities and overhauling the decor, and now bookings are being taken from the reopening date of Saturday, August 9.

Staff are particularly proud of the restuarant, which celebrates local produce. A post on the venue’s social media page states: “Every dish tells a story. Rooted in heritage and crafted with care, we are passionate about making dining at Longridge House Hotel more than a meal. From the finest ingredients to our passion with supporting local, every detail is an invitation to pause, savour and take in the surroundings.”

The former Ferrari's Country House Hotel and Restaurant on the outskirts of Longridge - now called Longridge House. | National World

What’s on the menu

The menu, which is available to browse online, features a range of traditional continental breakfast items ‘larder’ items, and new favourites such as overnight oats and avocado on toast, as well as cooked breakfasts, pancakes and even truffle and parmesan eggs benedict.

The lunch and dinner menu offers starters and mains, including smoked salmon tartare with avocado and wasabi purée, miso glazed scallops, Lancashire black pudding crumb and charred corn, chicken wellington, chargrilled rump steak, ham, egg and chips, a ‘little pie and peas’ and vegetarian options, including wild mushroom arancini.

The Sunday menu features fire-cooked beef rump with Yorkshire pudding and ‘proper’ gravy, a half rotisserie chicken brined for 24 hours and served with apricot & pine nut stu ng and proper gravy, Mrs R’s cheese and onion pie with venetian onions and red wine gravy and Coal Roasted Celeriac.

Desserts include sticky toffee pudding with candied pecans and vanilla ice cream, chocolate croissant bread and butter pudding with nutella, biscoff and vanilla ice cream, lemon posset with summer berries and Goosnargh cake, a cheese board, and seasonal Longridge family crumble.

Afternoon teas, childrens menus and bar menus are also available.

Local

The new owners are supporting a range of local producers, including Little Town Dairy (Longridge), Longridge Dairy and Geldard’s Farm in Cumbria. They say: “Wherever we can, we choose local. It means better flavour, fewer miles, and a chance to champion our neighbours.”