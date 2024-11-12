This is what Uber say about their new licence to operate in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has attracted plenty of controversy, but this month, Uber officially began its operation in Blackpool.

The council’s decision to grant the licence was met with a backlash from Blackpool Taxi Association, who questioned the way some Uber drivers had operated and said the application should have gone before the Public Protection Sub-Committee.

Uber rides in Blackpool (Credit: Freepik/ www.freepik.com) | Freepik

Blackpool Councillor Paula Burdess, cabinet member for community safety, street scene and neighbourhoods, said the licence had been granted to Uber as there was nothing to “call into question the fitness and propriety of the applicant.”

Now an Uber spokesperson has said the company was “excited” by the launch, which took place on November 7, and said there would be a range of benefits - for drivers and the town.

They said: “This will provide earning opportunities for local drivers, give passengers greater transport options and support the local economy. All drivers will have access to industry leading worker rights such as holiday pay and a pension, as well as formal representation through GMB Union, whilst passengers can access a range of industry-leading safety features to ensure a safe trip home.”