With the nights drawing in and the temperature slowly dropping, trick or treating usually involves several layers of clothes under your costume.

So will it be the same this year?

Here’s what the Met Office forecast says will happen over the next couple of weeks.

This is what the weather will be like for trick or treaters in Lancashire according to the Met Office. | Pexels

Today

A rather cloudy morning, with patchy rain soon clearing to the east. Brighter spells to follow, and feeling warm in the sunshine, before turning cloudy with further showers arriving in the south this afternoon. Occasionally breezy across the Pennines. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Rather cloudy with showery rain continuing to spread northwards, but becoming dry and more settled overnight. Clear skies developing by morning, with light winds, and patchy fog in rural parts. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Saturday

Dry and fine with sunny spells through the morning, but becoming cloudier with patchy rain drifting southwards through the afternoon. Light winds in the south, breezier further north. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Sunday

Dry and settled on Sunday, though becoming increasingly cloudy with rain arriving from the north overnight. Cloudy and breezy on Monday with rain spreading south. Scattered showers on Tuesday.

Good news for trick or treaters in Lancashire as Halloween is set to be warmer and drier than usual. | Pexels

Will it be cold on Halloween?

Not as cold as usual. Temperatures will most likely be above normal for much of the UK.

High pressure will dominate through much of next week, bringing widely settled conditions but probably with a fair amount of low cloud, producing spots of rain or drizzle at times.

There will also be an increased chance of frost and fog, which may be slow to clear in places. The far north/north west may experience breezier conditions and some outbreaks of rain at times.

Otherwise, high pressure will tend to dominate for much of the rest of this period across more southern, and perhaps central, areas, with a continuation of drier than average conditions likely.

Halloween (Thursday) currently stands at 11 degrees which is the highest for next week, with Sunday being the lowest at two degrees.

What about Bonfire Night?

As it stands Bonfire Night will bring much of the same weather conditions.