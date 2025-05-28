A bus shelter outside Arnold School on Lytham Road has become the focus of growing concern among South Shore residents who say it has become a hotspot for antisocial behaviour, drug use and unsanitary conditions.

Tony Brown, 58, a long-time South Shore resident and local security officer, has been among those sounding the alarm.

He said: “It’s the worst bus shelter I’ve ever seen. I’ve seen people urinating in it while others are waiting for the bus and there are used needles, empty cans, and rubbish everywhere.

“I even saw a rat! It’s disgusting.”

A bus shelter outside Arnold School on Lytham Road has become the focus of growing concern among South Shore residents. | NW/Tony Brown

According to Mr. Brown the shelter has also become a refuge for rough sleepers and is frequently used by drug dealers and alcoholics.

He said: “It’s not just unsightly, it’s dangerous. Young kids use that stop to get into town.

“How are we letting this go on?”

Residents have been calling for urgent action. Mr. Brown said he contacted local representatives, but was frustrated by what he felt was a lack of immediate response.

Labour MP for Blackpool South, Chris Webb said: “While its maintenance is the council’s responsibility, I will raise this issue in my next meeting with them.

“Your concerns are being taken seriously and I’m committed to working with local authorities to find a solution.”

Mr.Brown said: “I rang Chris Webb about it, but nothing was done at the time.

“Diane Mitchell told me the council would look into it.”

Blackpool Councillor, Diane Mitchell said: “I have asked the council several times to do something to improve this particular bus shelter.

“I have been told that it is in line for a replacement, more modern shelter but so far this has not materialised.”

The situation escalated when a petition began circulating among residents demanding the shelter be cleaned, repaired, or replaced entirely.

Mr. Brown said: “People are going mad about this, we’ve had enough.”

The Blackpool Council has reportedly been made aware of the issue and it is expected to be discussed at the next council meeting.

A spokesperson confirmed that the shelter had been noted for inspection following community complaints.

Chris Webb, who is said to be following up with the council acknowledged the matter is now on the agenda, and residents are hopeful that a solution will come soon.

In the meantime, residents are calling for increased patrols and better maintenance.

Mr. Brown said: “This shelter is supposed to be a safe place for the community, especially for young people. Right now, it’s anything but.”