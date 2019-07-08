Destruction of graves and headstones at Marton Burial Ground

This is the destruction at Marton cemetery caused by a suspected drug driver

These are the first photos of the destruction at a Blackpool cemetery after a woman drove into headstones whilst allegedly under the influence of drugs.

At least three headstones have been destroyed during the incident yesterday shortly before midday.

A woman has been arrested after headstones were damaged at Marton Burial Ground/
At least three headstones have been destroyed
The incident happened yesterday at around midday
Headstones have been smashed into pieces after being hit by the car
