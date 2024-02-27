This is how bad the potholes are on my daily commute in Lancashire
They are everywhere, and it's getting harder and harder to avoid them.
What am I talking about? Potholes, of course.
News that Lancashire is going to get £244m to tackle the state of the roads from money that would have been spent on the HS2 project couldn't come soon enough.
Last year I spent more than £300 replacing two front tyres damaged by potholes, and every day I am constantly having to negotiate my way around craters in the road, or brake on main roads where the surface has crumbled.
So, armed with my trusty tape measure, I set off on my regular commute in South Ribble, to see just how bad things are when you get up close.