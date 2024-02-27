This is how bad the potholes are on my daily commute in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They are everywhere, and it's getting harder and harder to avoid them.

What am I talking about? Potholes, of course.

News that Lancashire is going to get £244m to tackle the state of the roads from money that would have been spent on the HS2 project couldn't come soon enough.

Last year I spent more than £300 replacing two front tyres damaged by potholes, and every day I am constantly having to negotiate my way around craters in the road, or brake on main roads where the surface has crumbled.