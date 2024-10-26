This Blackpool cafe could be yours for just £19,000
The popular Cafe and Takeaway at Whitegate Drive is being offered by agents Kenricks.
The business is situated in a very prominent position in the busy all year round trading location on a busy road in Central Blackpool.
This dual business which has separate entrances for the takeaway and diners wishing to eat in sells a range of breakfasts, hot sandwiches, salads, jacket potatoes, paninis, light meals, kids meals, hot and cold drinks and desserts.
The ground floor is approxmately 683sq ft and includes an entrance 1 leading into the main café.
There is a range of seating for 16 diners.
The second entrance leads into the takeaway and preparation areas, with a range of equipment including griddle, 6 ring gas burner oven, fryer, fridge, grill, commercial coffee machine, microwaves, chest freezer and refrigerated display cabinet.
There is a washing up area with a double stainless steel sink unit and storage area with shelving.
The Forecourt trading area with car parking for diners.
The business has previously openen six days a week Monday to Friday 8.30am to 3.00pm. Saturday 9am to 3pm. Sunday 9am to 3pm. Closed Wednesdays.
