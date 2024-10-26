This Blackpool cafe could be yours for just £19,000

By Richard Hunt
Published 26th Oct 2024, 18:25 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2024, 18:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Blackpool cafe has gone on the market - and it coulkd be yours for £19,000.

The popular Cafe and Takeaway at Whitegate Drive is being offered by agents Kenricks.

The business is situated in a very prominent position in the busy all year round trading location on a busy road in Central Blackpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This dual business which has separate entrances for the takeaway and diners wishing to eat in sells a range of breakfasts, hot sandwiches, salads, jacket potatoes, paninis, light meals, kids meals, hot and cold drinks and desserts.

The Cafe Bar on whitegate Drive is fir sale at £20,000. photo: KenricksThe Cafe Bar on whitegate Drive is fir sale at £20,000. photo: Kenricks
The Cafe Bar on whitegate Drive is fir sale at £20,000. photo: Kenricks | Kenricks

The ground floor is approxmately 683sq ft and includes an entrance 1 leading into the main café.

There is a range of seating for 16 diners.

Interior of the cafe on Whitegate DriveInterior of the cafe on Whitegate Drive
Interior of the cafe on Whitegate Drive | Kenricks

The second entrance leads into the takeaway and preparation areas, with a range of equipment including griddle, 6 ring gas burner oven, fryer, fridge, grill, commercial coffee machine, microwaves, chest freezer and refrigerated display cabinet.

There is a washing up area with a double stainless steel sink unit and storage area with shelving.

The Forecourt trading area with car parking for diners.

The business has previously openen six days a week Monday to Friday 8.30am to 3.00pm. Saturday 9am to 3pm. Sunday 9am to 3pm. Closed Wednesdays.

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice