Third lane closed on M6 northbound and southbound between Preston and Lancaster as grass verges cut

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 15:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The third lane was closed on the M6 in both directions in Lancashire on Tuesday (September 17).

The closures were reported between Preston and Lancaster at around 3pm.

The lanes were closed while the grass verges near the central reservation were cut, according to motorists in the area.

Traffic maps showed no congestion was building in the area.

Related topics:LancasterPrestonMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice