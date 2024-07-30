Funny video captures moment a cheeky seagull steals full loaf of bread outside Blackpool seaside resort cafe
and live on Freeview channel 276
A cheeky seagull amused shoppers when he tucked into a fully wrapped loaf of bread outside a café.
The brazen bird began pecking away at the unopened loaf, which appeared to have been dropped by a shopper in Blackpool town centre.
An onlooker filmed the amusing incident on her phone, as she sat outside Hive Coffee on Church Street. The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I just looked up from my phone and the seagull was pulling this loaf of bread across the pavement.”
Seagulls are known for swooping down and snatching food from people in the seaside resort. The witness added: “I’ve seen them steal food from people before - I even once had a croissant snatched out of my hand by a seagull, but this is a first. Other people on nearby tables were laughing. I couldn’t believe my eyes. Everyone thought it was hilarious.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.