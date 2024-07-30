Funny video captures moment a cheeky seagull steals full loaf of bread outside Blackpool seaside resort cafe

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 11:25 BST
Watch the comical moment a cheeky seagull tucked into a FULL loaf of bread on the high street.

A cheeky seagull amused shoppers when he tucked into a fully wrapped loaf of bread outside a café.

The brazen bird began pecking away at the unopened loaf, which appeared to have been dropped by a shopper in Blackpool town centre.

seagull steals loaf of bread on Blackpool high streetseagull steals loaf of bread on Blackpool high street
seagull steals loaf of bread on Blackpool high street | Lucinda Herbert

An onlooker filmed the amusing incident on her phone, as she sat outside Hive Coffee on Church Street. The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I just looked up from my phone and the seagull was pulling this loaf of bread across the pavement.”

Seagulls are known for swooping down and snatching food from people in the seaside resort. The witness added: “I’ve seen them steal food from people before - I even once had a croissant snatched out of my hand by a seagull, but this is a first. Other people on nearby tables were laughing. I couldn’t believe my eyes. Everyone thought it was hilarious.”

