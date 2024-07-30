This video More videos

Watch the comical moment a cheeky seagull tucked into a FULL loaf of bread on the high street.

A cheeky seagull amused shoppers when he tucked into a fully wrapped loaf of bread outside a café.

The brazen bird began pecking away at the unopened loaf, which appeared to have been dropped by a shopper in Blackpool town centre.

An onlooker filmed the amusing incident on her phone, as she sat outside Hive Coffee on Church Street. The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I just looked up from my phone and the seagull was pulling this loaf of bread across the pavement.”