Thieves stole a quad bike during a break-in at Thornton-Cleveleys Football Club.

The incident occurred at the club’s premises on Gamble Road at around 10.50pm on Sunday.

CCTV footage showed two individuals breaking into a metal container where the bike was stored.

They then drove off towards Red Marsh Industrial Estate.

“Further information has been given that the bike was later seen being driven on King George's fields at Fleetwood,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting reference number LC-20250210-0232.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.