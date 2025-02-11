Thieves steal quad bike after breaking into metal container at Thornton-Cleveleys Football Club

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 15:46 BST
Thieves stole a quad bike during a break-in at Thornton-Cleveleys Football Club.

The incident occurred at the club’s premises on Gamble Road at around 10.50pm on Sunday.

CCTV footage showed two individuals breaking into a metal container where the bike was stored.

Thieves stole a quad bike during a break-in at Thornton-Cleveleys Football Clubplaceholder image
Thieves stole a quad bike during a break-in at Thornton-Cleveleys Football Club | Lancashire Police

They then drove off towards Red Marsh Industrial Estate.

“Further information has been given that the bike was later seen being driven on King George's fields at Fleetwood,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting reference number LC-20250210-0232.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

