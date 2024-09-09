A man has been sentenced following a string of thefts in St Annes.

Following reports, officers from the Fylde Rural Task Force have been aware of a number of thefts from vehicles within the St Annes area. Vans and cars belonging to local businesses were being targeted, with high value tools and equipment being taken from inside. After extensive enquiries, Lewis Anderton, 36, of Newton Road, St Annes, was charged and remanded for handling stolen goods, and has since been sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.