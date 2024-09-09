Thief who targeted vehicles containing high value tools in St Annes faces judge in court

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 9th Sep 2024, 11:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been sentenced following a string of thefts in St Annes.

Following reports, officers from the Fylde Rural Task Force have been aware of a number of thefts from vehicles within the St Annes area. Vans and cars belonging to local businesses were being targeted, with high value tools and equipment being taken from inside.  After extensive enquiries, Lewis Anderton, 36, of Newton Road, St Annes, was charged and remanded for handling stolen goods, and has since been sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work. 

You can report to police by calling 101, or reporting online. Always call 999 in emergencies. 

Related topics:St AnnesLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice