Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is wanted by police following a theft in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bank card and mobile phone were taken from a man in his 30s on Central Drive in the early hours of March 10.

Officers today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to this man following a theft in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

If you recognise him or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0975 of March 10.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.