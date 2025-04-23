Thief steals man's bank card and mobile phone on Blackpool's Central Drive
A bank card and mobile phone were taken from a man in his 30s on Central Drive in the early hours of March 10.
Officers today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
If you recognise him or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0975 of March 10.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.