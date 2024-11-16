Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young vandals are tunning amock in a quiet area of South Shore - and the youths themselves or even passers by could be hurt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Amber Banks Care Home, on Clifton Drive, has been empty since 2016, when the home closed under a cloud after concerns were raised about the way it was run.

In 2018 police and firefighters attended after an intruder broke into the empty building and hid under floorboards, refusing to come out, before finally being removed from the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns over the former Amber Banks Care Home in South Shore | Google | Google

It was suspected that the man had been stealing lead from the site.

Since then, the condition of the building has continued to deteriorate and has become a target for vandals and intruding youths.

This week, a resident told the Gazette that children had got into the building - weeks after another rampage - and were smashing the windows outwards.

And this weekend they have been targetting a fomer hotel in the area which is also empty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman said: “Kids are at it again, smashing windows from inside, which could easily injury someone going past.

“ Anything could happen - something needs to be done.

“They’ve been at Amber Banks again and now moved onto another property which has been empty for a long time.”

Police were contacted about the incident, which occurred at around 8pm on Saturday night, and told one of the callers they would contact Blackpool Council, who would board it up.

But the building has yet to be made secure.