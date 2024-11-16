They're back vandalising empty buildings in Blackpool's South Shore and someone could be hurt
The former Amber Banks Care Home, on Clifton Drive, has been empty since 2016, when the home closed under a cloud after concerns were raised about the way it was run.
In 2018 police and firefighters attended after an intruder broke into the empty building and hid under floorboards, refusing to come out, before finally being removed from the premises.
It was suspected that the man had been stealing lead from the site.
Since then, the condition of the building has continued to deteriorate and has become a target for vandals and intruding youths.
This week, a resident told the Gazette that children had got into the building - weeks after another rampage - and were smashing the windows outwards.
And this weekend they have been targetting a fomer hotel in the area which is also empty.
The woman said: “Kids are at it again, smashing windows from inside, which could easily injury someone going past.
“ Anything could happen - something needs to be done.
“They’ve been at Amber Banks again and now moved onto another property which has been empty for a long time.”
Police were contacted about the incident, which occurred at around 8pm on Saturday night, and told one of the callers they would contact Blackpool Council, who would board it up.
But the building has yet to be made secure.
