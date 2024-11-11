They did not forget; 23 amazing pictures of Remembrance Sunday ceremonies across Blackpool and the Fylde coast

By Richard Hunt
Published 11th Nov 2024, 14:40 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 14:58 BST

Communities across Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde have been praised for the way they tured out for this weekend’s Remembranc Sunday ceremonies.

Across the coast, people of all ages attended the services and parades on Sunday which paid respects to those lost in times of war.

Members of the public attended, along with serving members of the Armed Forces, veterans’ groups and youth organisations.

The young people did themselves proud, solemnly marching in parades taking places in Blackpool as well as Fleetwood, Thornton, Poulton, Preesall, Garstang, Lytham, St Annes and Kirkham.

Armistice Day ceremonies have also taken place today.

Here are some of the striking pictures from Remembrance Sunday.

Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

1. Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

2. Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

3. Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

4. Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

5. Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

6. Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

