Across the coast, people of all ages attended the services and parades on Sunday which paid respects to those lost in times of war.

Members of the public attended, along with serving members of the Armed Forces, veterans’ groups and youth organisations.

The young people did themselves proud, solemnly marching in parades taking places in Blackpool as well as Fleetwood, Thornton, Poulton, Preesall, Garstang, Lytham, St Annes and Kirkham.

Armistice Day ceremonies have also taken place today.

Here are some of the striking pictures from Remembrance Sunday.

Remembrance Day service at Blackpool Cenotaph

