Hand-painted adverts on the side of buildings could reappear in Blackpool if planners give the go ahead for artists to pick up their brushes.

Urban Art Media has applied to Blackpool Council for permission for one of the adverts - reminiscent of the early days of advertising 100 years ago - to be painted onto the gable end wall of a building on the Promenade.

If it gets approval, the artwork would overlook a site in South Shore currently being used as a temporary car park, and on the side of a fish and chip restaurant.

Blackpool-based architect Joseph Boniface has submitted the proposals on behalf of the applicant, with documents saying the scheme would also mirror the type of artwork already seen around the town thanks to the Sand, Sea and Spray festival.

The event brought renowned urban artists to Blackpool from around the world including Nomad Clan whose contribution facing the East Topping Street car park is one of many street images still on view in the town.

Work from the Sand, Sea and Spray festival in Blackpool | National World

A design statement accompanying the application says: "Urban Art Media Ltd have partnered with internationally renowned artists, Nomad Clan to provide commercial advertisement opportunities to property owners to the exposed gable walls of their properties.

"Hand painted advertisements were a common sight around the world in the early and mid-twentieth century. These adverts would often fill an entire side of a building, maximising visibility.

"These often beautiful adverts were later covered over with purpose made advertising boardings which would host papered adverts,many of which are still in existence and many being replaced with LED screens.

"It is proposed to provide high quality hand painted advertisements displaying adverts for goods / services not associated with the host building, much like the adverts of the early-mid twentieth century.

"These adverts will be on a rolling basis, each time being over-painted and a new advert painted in its place by Nomad Clan."

If the proposals are approved, the applicants will arrange access to the gable wall with the owners of the car park. The painting media will be similar to that used in the Sand, Sea and Spray event but will advertise a commercial product.

The application (reference 25/0115) will go before town hall planners at a future date for determination.