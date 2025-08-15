These colourful characters helped make Fleetwood Community Comic Con a double success
The organiser of the inaugural Fleetwood Community Comic Con has praised cosplay groups for getting into the spirit of the event and bringing colour to it with fabulous costumes.
Allan Phillipson has also highlighted their generous fundraising for good causes during the event, which was staged at the Marin Hall on Sunday July 20.
Allan said: “I was delighted that Fleetwood Community Comic Con brought colour, creativity and also generosity to Marine Hall last month.
“Two cosplay groups that attended raised money for two fantastic causes.”
Under the collection permit held by Allan Phillipson, Mos Eisley Misfits, a Star Wars cosplay group, collected a total of £197 for 2wish, a child and young person bereavement charity.
Murder House Productions, a horror cosplay group, also raised money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity.
The final figure won't be counted by the charity until the boxes are full as Murder House Productions travel all over the UK, raising money.
Allan added: “Both cosplay groups don't deduct expenses as they do this for their love of cosplay and their chosen charities, which is fabulous.”
It is hoped that Fleetwood Community Comic Con will now become an annual event.