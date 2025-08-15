The organiser of the inaugural Fleetwood Community Comic Con has praised cosplay groups for bringing colour to it with fabulous costumes - and generosity too.

Allan Phillipson has also highlighted their generous fundraising for good causes during the event, which was staged at the Marin Hall on Sunday July 20.

Colourful cosplay characters helped raise funds for good cause | Third party

Allan said: “I was delighted that Fleetwood Community Comic Con brought colour, creativity and also generosity to Marine Hall last month.

“Two cosplay groups that attended raised money for two fantastic causes.”

Under the collection permit held by Allan Phillipson, Mos Eisley Misfits, a Star Wars cosplay group, collected a total of £197 for 2wish, a child and young person bereavement charity.

These Star Wars cosplay characters helped raise funds for good cause | Third party

Murder House Productions, a horror cosplay group, also raised money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity.

The final figure won't be counted by the charity until the boxes are full as Murder House Productions travel all over the UK, raising money.

Allan added: “Both cosplay groups don't deduct expenses as they do this for their love of cosplay and their chosen charities, which is fabulous.”

It is hoped that Fleetwood Community Comic Con will now become an annual event.