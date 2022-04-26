These are the road closure warnings for drivers in Fylde

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A585, until September 30 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A585 northbound and southbound, Windy Harbour to Norcross Roundabout traffic signals, narrow lanes and roundabout ring management Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement Scheme.

Fylde drivers have been warned of road closures this week

• A585, from 7.30pm to 11pm on April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A585 northbound, Windy harbour to Singleton, traffic signals to remove a dangerous tree.