The Complete University Guide has released its rankings for 2025.
Every University in the country has been rated in a bid to help prospective students make informed choices. Unis are rated based on criteria including research quality, student satisfaction, entry standards and facility spend.
Topping the list is the University of Cambridge, with Oxford University hot on its heels.
To see where the North West universities rank, click on the pages below. We’ve ranked them lowest to highest.
1. UCLan University
UCLan, based in Preston, came 10th out of 11 universities in the North West and in 99th place nationally.
It scored 54 per cent over all, with a 77 per cent student satisfaction rating. Photo: Google
2. The University of Salford
Tthe University of Salford came in 9th place regionally, and in 82nd place nationally with an overall score of 58 per cent and a student satisfaction rating of 77 per cent. Photo: University of Salford
3. Liverpool John Moores University
Liverpool John Moores comes eight out of 11 in the North West, and in 81st place nationally. It has an overall rating of 58 per cent and a student satisfaction score of 78 per cent. Photo: Google
4. Liverpool Hope University
Liverpool Hope University comes 7th in the North West and 77th nationally. It has an overall rating of 59 per cent and a student satisfaction score of 79 per cent. Photo: Contributed
5. University of Chester
The University of Chester comes 6th in the North West and in 61st place nationally. It has an overall score of 62 per cent and 76 per cent student satisfaction. Photo: Contributed
6. Manchester Metropolitan University
Manchester Metropolitan University comes in fifth place regionally. Nationally it is in 60th place with an overall rating of 62 per cent and a student satisfaction score of 79 per cent.
